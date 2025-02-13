Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Posts Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,003 ($12.48). The company had a trading volume of 273,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,400. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.85. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 924.04 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,279 ($15.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.49) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.80) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.47).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

