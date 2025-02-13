Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $418.00 and last traded at $417.37, with a volume of 200623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $398.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 229.52 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total value of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at $19,837,054.30. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,624 shares of company stock valued at $98,478,298. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.