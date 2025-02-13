DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $9,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,375,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 113,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

