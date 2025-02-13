Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edison International stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 1,861,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,976. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 271,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $236,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Edison International by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

