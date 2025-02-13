Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 11th

Tesla, Baidu, NIO, XPeng, and Rivian Automotive are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, and/or sale of electric vehicles or related technologies. Investors may purchase these stocks to take advantage of the growing market for electric vehicles as well as the shift towards sustainability in the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,727,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,309,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.46.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,177. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,531,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,145,414. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE XPEV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.77.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 10,085,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,876,215. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

