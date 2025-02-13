Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 197.1% in January

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 197.1% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elis Price Performance
ELSSF remained flat at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Elis has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $25.28.
About Elis
