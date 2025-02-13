Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Up 197.1% in January

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 197.1% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis Price Performance

ELSSF remained flat at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Elis has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

