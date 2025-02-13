Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ELME. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities Company Profile



Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

