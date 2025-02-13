Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Patrick Whitesell Purchases 116,256 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 116,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.03 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,519.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,305,222 shares in the company, valued at $396,567,340.66. This represents a 5.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 117,769 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60.
- On Friday, February 7th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 177,861 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.99 per share, with a total value of $29,523,147.39.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Patrick Whitesell bought 81,019 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.72 per share, with a total value of $12,940,354.68.
- On Friday, January 31st, Patrick Whitesell purchased 80,758 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.79 per share, with a total value of $12,662,046.82.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Patrick Whitesell acquired 94,161 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,857,664.19.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Patrick Whitesell bought 99,996 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.60 per share, for a total transaction of $15,659,373.60.
- On Monday, January 27th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 89,234 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668,864.12.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Patrick Whitesell acquired 120,958 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,254,981.36.
- On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell purchased 108,476 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88.
Endeavor Group stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $34.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 230.0% during the third quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 862,380 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
