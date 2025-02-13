Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 36.690-37.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 38.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $935.20. 518,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,348. Equinix has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $937.53 and a 200 day moving average of $894.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 31.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This trade represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

