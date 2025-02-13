Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Q4 Earnings

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CLSA raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$66.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.83. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$81.16. The firm has a market cap of C$76.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

