Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

