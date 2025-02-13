Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 867,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 201,940 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 355,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,643 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 163,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.