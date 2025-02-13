Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Postal Realty Trust worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 7,968 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,734. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

PSTL stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

