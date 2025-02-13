Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 927,298 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.19 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

