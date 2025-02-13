Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 4992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,659.88. This represents a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,317.64. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Everi by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Everi by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

