FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.75% of FactSet Research Systems worth $137,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.31.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

