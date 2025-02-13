Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 227,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 384,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.14. The company has a market cap of £80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.