Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ferguson stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.6 %

Ferguson stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.70. 943,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,928. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,146,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,481,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $5,851,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

