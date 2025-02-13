Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 704,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 253,038 shares.The stock last traded at $29.81 and had previously closed at $29.58.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter valued at $302,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.