Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.70 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 15966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.17.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

