Financial Guidance Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 180.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,867 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

