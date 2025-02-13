Financial Survey: Lundin Mining (LUNMF) vs. Its Rivals

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lundin Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lundin Mining pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lundin Mining lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion $241.56 million 23.81 Lundin Mining Competitors $6.71 billion $854.60 million 0.72

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lundin Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92% Lundin Mining Competitors -1,301.23% -11.02% -9.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lundin Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 1250 2681 3174 135 2.30

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Lundin Mining’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lundin Mining rivals beat Lundin Mining on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

