First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22, Zacks reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
First American Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:FAF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 552,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.33.
First American Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
