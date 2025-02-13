First National Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On February 12, 2025, First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend. The dividend amounts to $0.155 per common share and is scheduled to be paid out on March 14, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of February 28, 2025.

This development signifies a key decision by the company’s leadership to distribute returns to its shareholders. The dividend payment reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors while maintaining operational stability and growth prospects.

First National Corporation, headquartered in Virginia, operates in the financial sector. By declaring this dividend, the company aims to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate its strong financial position to the market.

The specific details related to the dividend declaration were disclosed in the Form 8-K filing with the SEC, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. This decision is a significant event for shareholders and reflects management’s confidence in the company’s financial standing.

Investors and market participants will be keen to assess the impact of this dividend declaration on the company’s stock performance and future prospects. The dividend payout is likely to be a point of interest for analysts and investors closely monitoring First National Corporation.

For further information and details on this announcement, interested parties can refer to the official filing with the SEC on First National Corporation’s website or through the SEC’s database.

This news article is based on the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2025, by First National Corporation. It reflects the latest developments within the company pertaining to dividend distribution. Investors are encouraged to stay informed about such corporate announcements to make well-informed decisions regarding their investments.

