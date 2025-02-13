First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.69, with a volume of 781602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

