First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $70.69, with a volume of 781602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.