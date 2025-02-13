FMB Wealth Management Sells 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FMB Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,065.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $964.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $918.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,067.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

