FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

