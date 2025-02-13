FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Stock Holdings Increased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of FSEP stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

