FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the January 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,488. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, research analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

