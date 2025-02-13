FY2024 EPS Estimate for Alamos Gold Boosted by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.78.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$32.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

