FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Issued By KeyCorp

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $8.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after acquiring an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
