Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 53,500 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,249.80.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$2,440.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 1,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,300.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,664.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,700.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,360.00.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

Shares of GWM stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,613. The firm has a market cap of C$57.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

