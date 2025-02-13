Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Short Interest Update

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gaxos.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXAI remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 177,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,016. Gaxos.ai has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaxos.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gaxos.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gaxos.ai by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

