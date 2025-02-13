General American Investors Company, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

General American Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

General American Investors Price Performance

GAM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

About General American Investors

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at $384,800. The trade was a 63.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,250 shares of company stock worth $192,031. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

