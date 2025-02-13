General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $244.22 and last traded at $245.03, with a volume of 1596119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $279.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.