Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.
NYSE:GEL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 442,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.13. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -89.19%.
Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.
