Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53), Zacks reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GEL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 442,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.13. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -89.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEL

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.