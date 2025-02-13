Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of GMAB opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

