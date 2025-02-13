Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

