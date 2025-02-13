Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 2,863 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

