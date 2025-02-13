Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.29 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.41 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

