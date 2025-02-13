Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 164.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.18.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $679.01 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $664.76 and its 200-day moving average is $637.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

