Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 919,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

