Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Global Payments updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.710-12.820 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Down 4.6 %

GPN traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.