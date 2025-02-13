Global Payments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,120 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,456 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

