Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 1330999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 11.6 %

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRRR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

