Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Grace Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRCE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,945. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.36. Grace Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74.

About Grace Therapeutics

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

