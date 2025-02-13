Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.86 and last traded at $182.91, with a volume of 40134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.11.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.12.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

