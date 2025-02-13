Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 154,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 618,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,080.00. 40.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

