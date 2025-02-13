Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

