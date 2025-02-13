G&S Capital LLC Acquires 14,120 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

